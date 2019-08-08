$487.28 Million in Sales Expected for William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) will post sales of $487.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for William Lyon Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $489.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $484.85 million. William Lyon Homes reported sales of $534.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that William Lyon Homes will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for William Lyon Homes.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). William Lyon Homes had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $465.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on WLH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of William Lyon Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

WLH traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 5.54. William Lyon Homes has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $640.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLH. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in William Lyon Homes by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 78,258 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of William Lyon Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of William Lyon Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

