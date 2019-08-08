3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for about 1.5% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.7% during the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 159,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 14.9% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 33,392.9% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas Story & Son LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 39,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $164.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.93. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $158.04 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.53.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is 55.07%.

In other news, Director David B. Dillon acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.50 per share, with a total value of $203,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $916,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,650.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $221.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.54.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

