305 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Purchased by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 118.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $2.02 on Thursday, hitting $127.05. 1,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,125. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $143.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

