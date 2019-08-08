$292.12 Million in Sales Expected for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to post sales of $292.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $289.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $295.20 million. PacWest Bancorp reported sales of $297.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PacWest Bancorp.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $311.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PACW shares. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $38.00 target price on PacWest Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 63.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 386,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 149,219 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth $375,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth $274,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.