$28.96 Million in Sales Expected for Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) to post $28.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Catchmark Timber Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.29 million and the lowest is $27.38 million. Catchmark Timber Trust posted sales of $24.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will report full-year sales of $110.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.02 million to $111.12 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $114.68 million, with estimates ranging from $112.50 million to $117.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Catchmark Timber Trust.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 180.35% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%. The company had revenue of $28.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million.

CTT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

NYSE:CTT traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 836 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,929. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18. The company has a market cap of $476.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.18%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTT. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 21.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

