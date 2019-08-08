$2.55 Billion in Sales Expected for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will announce sales of $2.55 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.55 billion. NVIDIA posted sales of $3.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 15th.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year sales of $10.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.55 billion to $11.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.98 billion to $14.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.34.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $366,726.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,314,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $14,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,736 shares of company stock valued at $15,293,726. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 104.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 128,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,020,000 after buying an additional 2,866,055 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $191,981,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,647,342 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,373,156,000 after buying an additional 1,052,689 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 22,776.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 883,719 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $88,372,000 after buying an additional 879,856 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,860,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,952,880,000 after buying an additional 858,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded up $2.71 on Monday, reaching $156.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,911,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,713,310. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $124.46 and a fifty-two week high of $292.76. The firm has a market cap of $91.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 8.98.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

