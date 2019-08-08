19,995 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Bought by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,000. Verisk Analytics accounts for about 1.2% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1,327.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 33,842 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 188.4% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley set a $132.00 price target on Verisk Analytics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.89.

VRSK traded up $2.15 on Thursday, hitting $156.05. 19,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,825. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $155.49. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 14,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $2,241,454.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,443.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $432,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,928 shares of company stock worth $4,475,722 in the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

