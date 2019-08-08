17,000 Shares in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) Purchased by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of United States Natural Gas Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNG. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 43.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 15.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $18.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,693. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.54.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

