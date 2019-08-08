$140.59 Million in Sales Expected for GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) will report sales of $140.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $137.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $143.86 million. GDS reported sales of $96.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year sales of $593.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $589.94 million to $596.26 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $865.61 million, with estimates ranging from $842.31 million to $912.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $891.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.42 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.56%. GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on GDS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BidaskClub cut GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GDS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd lifted its position in GDS by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd now owns 13,560,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373,134 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of GDS by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,617,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,480,000 after buying an additional 2,728,377 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter worth about $60,018,000. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter worth about $968,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,361,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,535,000 after buying an additional 920,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $37.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 3.04. GDS has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.22.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

