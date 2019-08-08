12,398 Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Acquired by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,910,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $579,708,000 after buying an additional 1,736,671 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,998,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,557,000 after buying an additional 852,636 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 413.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,854,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,724,000 after buying an additional 2,298,691 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,246,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,250,000 after buying an additional 133,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,083,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,121,000 after purchasing an additional 49,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on QSR shares. Barclays set a $86.00 target price on Restaurant Brands International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.69.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.84. 338,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,691. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $78.26.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.05%.

In other news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 127,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $8,709,591.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,160,940.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel S. Schwartz sold 1,041,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $70,722,950.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 461,637 shares in the company, valued at $31,335,919.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

