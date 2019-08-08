$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) will report sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Noble Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Noble Energy posted sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Noble Energy will report full year sales of $4.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $7.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Noble Energy.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Noble Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 19.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NBL. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reduced their target price on Noble Energy to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised Noble Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Noble Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Noble Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

NBL traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.03. 393,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,495,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.60. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.41. Noble Energy has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $32.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBL. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 719.3% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 356.5% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

