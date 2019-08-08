$1.14 EPS Expected for Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) will announce earnings per share of $1.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kraton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. Kraton posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kraton will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kraton.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.49. Kraton had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $495.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KRA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Kraton from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Kraton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

In other Kraton news, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 13,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $402,886.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 6,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $206,105.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,627.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Kraton by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kraton by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Kraton by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRA stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,183. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Kraton has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.31.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

