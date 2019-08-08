$0.81 EPS Expected for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.94. AGCO reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.23. AGCO had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AGCO and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.07. The stock had a trading volume of 14,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,203. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $80.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

In related news, Chairman Martin Richenhagen sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $3,591,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 503,733 shares in the company, valued at $35,477,915.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $169,914.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,542.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,977 shares of company stock valued at $11,934,898. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of AGCO by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 83,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of AGCO by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 22,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

