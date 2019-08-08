$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) will report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. CBRE Group also reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

CBRE has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of CBRE traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.54. 40,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,656. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.22. CBRE Group has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $56.47.

In other news, Director Curtis F. Feeny sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,979. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dara Bazzano sold 1,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $59,482.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,397.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,766 shares of company stock valued at $5,218,495. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 332.9% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 23,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 17,956 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

