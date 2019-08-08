$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will announce earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Continental Resources reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $7.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Continental Resources had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLR. ValuEngine downgraded Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Continental Resources from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Continental Resources from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Ifs Securities downgraded Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.32.

CLR stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.67. 872,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,860. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $71.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Continental Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th.

In related news, Director John T. Mcnabb II acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harold Hamm acquired 38,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.76 per share, with a total value of $1,496,136.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 104,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,312,166 in the last 90 days. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Continental Resources by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,765 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Continental Resources by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,080 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 58,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Continental Resources by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

