$0.21 EPS Expected for BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) will announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BRT Apartments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.20. BRT Apartments posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that BRT Apartments will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BRT Apartments.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRT. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Monday, July 29th. National Securities began coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BRT Apartments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 43,368 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 28,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 167.1% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 26,907 shares in the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BRT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. BRT Apartments has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $14.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $214.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

