$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) This Quarter

Analysts expect P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) to report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for P H Glatfelter’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.19. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that P H Glatfelter will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for P H Glatfelter.

Get P H Glatfelter alerts:

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.05 million. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 18.24%. P H Glatfelter’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered P H Glatfelter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered P H Glatfelter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In related news, Director Nicholas Debenedictis purchased 6,000 shares of P H Glatfelter stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,475. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $179,725. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in P H Glatfelter in the second quarter valued at $7,313,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 36.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 477,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 127,169 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter during the second quarter worth about $432,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter during the second quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter during the second quarter worth about $1,151,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GLT traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $14.71. 202,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,914. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.20. The company has a market cap of $647.99 million, a P/E ratio of 70.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.75. P H Glatfelter has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $20.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. P H Glatfelter’s payout ratio is 247.62%.

About P H Glatfelter

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on P H Glatfelter (GLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for P H Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P H Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.