$0.13 EPS Expected for National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.15. National Vision posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $429.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.27 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on EYE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of National Vision in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

In related news, SVP Chris Beasley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $674,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeff Busbee sold 50,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $1,451,278.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,657 shares of company stock worth $3,306,511 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in National Vision by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,464,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,344 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in National Vision by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,018,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,444,000 after purchasing an additional 958,537 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in National Vision by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,388,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,063,000 after purchasing an additional 926,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,620,000.

National Vision stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.80. The stock had a trading volume of 384,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,645. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.00. National Vision has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $46.63.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

