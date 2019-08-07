Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Announces Earnings Results

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ZYNE stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.66. 1,482,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 4.85. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

