Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share.

ZGNX stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.85. 17,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,228. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.92. Zogenix has a 52-week low of $33.43 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Zogenix alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $1,643,142.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael P. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $694,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Zogenix by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Zogenix by 383.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Zogenix by 14.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Zogenix by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Zogenix by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZGNX. Svb Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Zogenix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Zogenix from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.64.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.