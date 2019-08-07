Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.53-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.175-6.275 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.19 billion.Zoetis also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.53-3.60 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Zoetis from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.13.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,551,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,211. The company has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Zoetis has a one year low of $78.90 and a one year high of $121.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

In related news, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $692,450.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,812 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,969.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,900 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $210,102.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,393.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,613 shares of company stock valued at $7,963,366 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.