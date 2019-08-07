Zipper (ZIP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.98 Million

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Zipper token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, IDCM, OKEx and FCoin. During the last seven days, Zipper has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. Zipper has a market capitalization of $9.80 million and $2.98 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zipper alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00035870 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002447 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000390 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000093 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Zipper

Zipper is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official website is zipper.io . Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, OKEx, DigiFinex and IDCM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zipper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zipper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.