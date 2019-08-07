Zilliqa (ZIL) Hits Market Capitalization of $79.84 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One Zilliqa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Bitbns, DDEX and UEX. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $79.84 million and $9.10 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00238000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.87 or 0.01237083 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00020111 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00095143 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000437 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa launched on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 12,533,042,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,687,360,058 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Kucoin, Bitbns, HitBTC, OTCBTC, Huobi, Hotbit, Ethfinex, Coinone, DragonEX, Binance, Kyber Network, BiteBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), AirSwap, Gate.io, OOOBTC, Coinhub, DDEX, IDEX, FCoin, Zebpay, BitForex, DEx.top, Upbit, BitMart, Tokenomy, UEX, OKEx, GOPAX, Koinex, WazirX, Bithumb and Korbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

