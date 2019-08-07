Zhang Financial LLC Buys 4,228 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,830,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,825,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,978 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Pfizer by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,333,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $887,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,336 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,749,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,953,000 after purchasing an additional 606,700 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,360,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $624,704,000 after purchasing an additional 228,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Pfizer by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,449,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,487,000 after purchasing an additional 113,506 shares during the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.24.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,206,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,709,808. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.42. The firm has a market cap of $211.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.41 and a 1-year high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In other news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

