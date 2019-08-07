Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Director Sells $1,550,000.00 in Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Director L Michelle Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,790 shares in the company, valued at $10,523,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ZEN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Zendesk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $94.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $194.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.47 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.67% and a negative net margin of 23.70%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $98.00 price objective on Zendesk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

