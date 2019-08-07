Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 404 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,234 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of The West grew its position in Seagate Technology by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,273 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,938 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.3% in the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 49,569 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 10,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,180,150 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.37. The stock had a trading volume of 690,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,200. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $57.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The data storage provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 72.07%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 52.28%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STX. Mizuho set a $46.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.39.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

