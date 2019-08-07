Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 31,653 Shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,388 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,653 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cemex SAB de CV were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 1,161.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 74,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 68,383 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 4.8% during the second quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 16,162,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,528,000 after acquiring an additional 736,450 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 1.9% during the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 655,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 12,386 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 4.5% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 66,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 27.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 251,428 shares during the period. 32.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cemex SAB de CV alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CX. HSBC upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cemex SAB de CV in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Santander lowered Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

CX traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 311,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,115,406. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. Cemex SAB de CV has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.91.

Cemex SAB de CV Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.