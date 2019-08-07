Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 153 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of W W Grainger by 281.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of W W Grainger by 43.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of W W Grainger by 10.6% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of W W Grainger by 12.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.58 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $291.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.53.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.58, for a total transaction of $49,064.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GWW traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $268.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,472. W W Grainger Inc has a 52 week low of $255.09 and a 52 week high of $372.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 34.49%.

W W Grainger announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

