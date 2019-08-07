Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks by 1.2% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SunTrust Banks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STI traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.48. 661,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,288,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.97. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $46.05 and a one year high of $75.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SunTrust Banks news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 20,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $1,367,649.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,082,742.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Ryan Richards sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $115,397.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,354.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus set a $81.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.45.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

