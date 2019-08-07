Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $645,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,455,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

AXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research raised Axis Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group raised Axis Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price target on Axis Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Axis Capital stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.03. 39,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.71. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axis Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.