Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $290,000 Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 29.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 677.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 482.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 target price on Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.01. The company had a trading volume of 133,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.31.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $115,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $4,227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,945,831.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

