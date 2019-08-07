Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,514 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 30,512,378 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,003,247,000 after buying an additional 3,144,553 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Twitter by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,759,439 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $353,770,000 after buying an additional 52,682 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,133,563 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $262,033,000 after buying an additional 569,560 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Twitter by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,908,905 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $292,925,000 after buying an additional 1,673,894 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,809,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $158,133,000 after buying an additional 2,026,733 shares during the period. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TWTR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.51. 5,741,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,241,426. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.80. Twitter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.47, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.62.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Twitter had a net margin of 71.46% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.30 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twitter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $35.00 price target on shares of Twitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.91.

In other Twitter news, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 40,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $1,601,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 4,166 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $146,268.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,591 shares of company stock worth $4,521,728 over the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

