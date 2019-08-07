Zacks: OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $19.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given OFS Credit an industry rank of 74 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of OFS Credit in a research note on Saturday, June 29th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OFS Credit stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.47% of OFS Credit at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OFS Credit stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $16.69. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,575. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.51. OFS Credit has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

