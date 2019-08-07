Zacks: Netlist, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLST) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Netlist, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLST) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $0.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Netlist an industry rank of 194 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Netlist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

In other news, CEO Chun K. Hong sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Netlist stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.34. Netlist has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.10.

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

