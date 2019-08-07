Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) to “Hold”

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a Southern California-based lodging real estate company that expects to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The Company owns hotels primarily in the upper-upscale and upscale segments primarily operated under franchises owned nationally-recognized companies, such as Marriott, Hilton, InterContinental and Hyatt. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SHO. Wedbush raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

SHO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.92. The company had a trading volume of 107,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,289. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $302.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 82.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

