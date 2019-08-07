Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ManTech International Corporation is a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the Intelligence Community; the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Justice; the Space Community; and other U.S. federal government customers. ManTech’s expertise includes systems engineering, systems integration, technology and software development, enterprise security architecture, information assurance, intelligence operations support, network and critical infrastructure protection, information technology, communications integration and engineering support. The company supports the advanced telecommunications systems that are used in Operation Iraqi Freedom and in other parts of the world; provides the physical and cyber security to protect U.S. embassies all over the world; has developed a secure, collaborative communications system for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and builds and maintains secure databases. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mantech International in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mantech International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Mantech International to $77.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Mantech International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mantech International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Mantech International stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.58. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.92. Mantech International has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $71.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.29 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mantech International will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

In related news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $754,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $249,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mantech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mantech International by 3,436.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mantech International by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mantech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mantech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

