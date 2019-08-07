Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) to “Strong-Buy”

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.75 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.67% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

Get Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

Shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,121,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,132. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.51.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 339.9% in the second quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,192,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,274 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 9.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 2,043,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after acquiring an additional 179,530 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 2.0% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 36,325 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the first quarter valued at $9,643,000. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the second quarter valued at $10,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Company Profile

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (BSMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.