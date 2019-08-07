Zacks Investment Research Lowers Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) to Strong Sell

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Imperial Oil’s integrated business portfolio of upstream and downstream assets provides it with high level of stability, reducing the risk profile of the company. Strong execution and ramped-up activities in Kearl, Cold Lake and Syncrude projects positions the company for solid production growth and is expected to augment its revenues and earnings going forward. Moreover, the company’s strong financials and investor-friendly moves also buoys investors' confidence. However, widening crude price differentials amid pipeline pinch along with high breakeven costs associated with oil sands operations limit its margins. Further, prolonged delays in the company’s major oil sands project Aspen is also a cause of concern. As it is, rising operating costs is denting its profit levels. Hence, the stock warrants a cautious stance. “

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet raised Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.70.

IMO stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.39. 18,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,103. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $34.56.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 1.5% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 100,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at about $551,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Imperial Oil by 11.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 152,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 15,083 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at about $14,829,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 18,167.9% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 203,480 shares during the last quarter.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Imperial Oil (IMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.