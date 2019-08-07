Zacks: Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $7.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Genius Brands International an industry rank of 218 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Chardan Capital set a $8.00 target price on Genius Brands International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of Genius Brands International stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $0.63. 126,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,227. Genius Brands International has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.20.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative return on equity of 96.72% and a negative net margin of 614.29%.

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

