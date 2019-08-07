Zacks: Brokerages Set $123.00 Target Price for Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $123.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Alamo Group an industry rank of 177 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Separately, Sidoti raised their target price on Alamo Group from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Alamo Group stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.22. 22,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,120. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.32. Alamo Group has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $109.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 4.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th.

In related news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $54,299.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,468.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.77, for a total value of $141,292.23. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,524 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,188 over the last 90 days. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alamo Group (ALG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.