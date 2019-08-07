Zacks: Brokerages Expect TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) to report $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TD Ameritrade’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $0.94. TD Ameritrade reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TD Ameritrade.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 36.07% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. TD Ameritrade’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TD Ameritrade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

AMTD opened at $47.52 on Friday. TD Ameritrade has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 46.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,704,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,155,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,753 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 24.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,634,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,668,000 after purchasing an additional 917,454 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 2,191.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,365,000 after purchasing an additional 504,380 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

