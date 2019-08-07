Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $375.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) will report sales of $375.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $376.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $375.60 million. Cincinnati Bell reported sales of $296.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cincinnati Bell.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $379.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a research report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Cincinnati Bell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Cincinnati Bell stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 19,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,641. Cincinnati Bell has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $181.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, CFO Andrew R. Kaiser acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,799.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,113.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Wilson acquired 6,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $44,407.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 90,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,909.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 13.9% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 328,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 39,961 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,168,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after acquiring an additional 26,650 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 8.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the second quarter valued at $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

