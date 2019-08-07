Zacks: Brokerages Expect CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) to Post -$0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CARBO Ceramics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). CARBO Ceramics reported earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CARBO Ceramics will report full year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($2.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CARBO Ceramics.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.85 million. CARBO Ceramics had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 37.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $1.00 target price on shares of CARBO Ceramics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, CFO Ernesto Bautista III purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 156,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don P. Conkle purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 228,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,990.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 137,350 shares of company stock worth $176,571 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in CARBO Ceramics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in CARBO Ceramics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CARBO Ceramics by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CARBO Ceramics by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,471 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CARBO Ceramics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRR traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.17. 17,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22. CARBO Ceramics has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $8.99.

CARBO Ceramics

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, industrial, and environmental markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services, and Environmental Technologies and Services. The Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells oilfield ceramic technology products, base ceramic proppants, and frac sand proppants to pressure pumping companies, and oil and gas operators for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells.

