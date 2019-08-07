Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.38. Terreno Realty posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Terreno Realty.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRNO shares. ValuEngine cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price objective on Terreno Realty to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 886,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,180,000 after buying an additional 32,004 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,367,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,603,000 after purchasing an additional 132,935 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth $26,019,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,692,000 after acquiring an additional 78,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter.

TRNO stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,801. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.08. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $50.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

