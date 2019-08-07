Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for McDermott International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). McDermott International posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 170%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDermott International will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $2.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for McDermott International.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. McDermott International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of McDermott International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McDermott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. McDermott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in McDermott International by 32.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,866,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,351,000 after acquiring an additional 956,869 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,268,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after buying an additional 16,165 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDermott International by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 17,975 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in McDermott International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 336,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDR traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $4.39. 191,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,443,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The stock has a market cap of $819.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97. McDermott International has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $20.63.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

