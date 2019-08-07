Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for JMP Group’s earnings. JMP Group reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that JMP Group will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow JMP Group.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $28.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.88 million. JMP Group had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%.

Several analysts have commented on JMP shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of JMP Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JMP Group stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 84,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of JMP Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

JMP stock remained flat at $$3.69 during trading hours on Friday. 5,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,375. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $79.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.80. JMP Group has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. JMP Group’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions.

