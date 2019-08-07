Zacks: Analysts Set $26.67 Target Price for Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR)

Shares of Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $26.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.50) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Synthorx an industry rank of 77 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on THOR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Synthorx in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synthorx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th.
Shares of NASDAQ:THOR traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $14.85. 17,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,694. Synthorx has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $511.70 million and a PE ratio of -2.25.
Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synthorx will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Synthorx Company Profile
Synthorx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cytokine Synthorin programs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of recombinant human IL-2 that is in the development in various solid tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.
