Zacks: Analysts Set $26.67 Target Price for Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR)

Shares of Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $26.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.50) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Synthorx an industry rank of 77 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Synthorx alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on THOR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Synthorx in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synthorx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Synthorx in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Synthorx by 156.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in shares of Synthorx by 16.9% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 64,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Emory University purchased a new stake in shares of Synthorx during the first quarter worth $2,439,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synthorx during the fourth quarter worth $38,559,000. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:THOR traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $14.85. 17,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,694. Synthorx has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $511.70 million and a PE ratio of -2.25.

Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synthorx will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Synthorx Company Profile

Synthorx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cytokine Synthorin programs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of recombinant human IL-2 that is in the development in various solid tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synthorx (THOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synthorx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthorx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.