Zacks: Analysts Expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.40. Gladstone Commercial also posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.42). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.55 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 24.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 63,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.68. 43,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,720. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.35. The firm has a market cap of $660.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 94.34%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

