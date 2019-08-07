Zacks: Analysts Expect Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $220.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) to post sales of $220.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Docusign’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $219.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $221.00 million. Docusign reported sales of $167.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Docusign will report full year sales of $919.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $919.00 million to $921.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Docusign.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.30. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $213.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOCU. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, June 7th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.91.

Shares of DOCU stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.84. The company had a trading volume of 99,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,772. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.89. Docusign has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $68.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $548,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 541,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $27,899,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 590,988 shares of company stock worth $30,533,281. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at $546,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $824,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its position in Docusign by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 852,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,191,000 after purchasing an additional 461,404 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,677,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,981,000 after buying an additional 134,932 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

