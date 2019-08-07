Zacks: Analysts Expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $163.21 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will announce sales of $163.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $160.36 million to $166.20 million. CubeSmart posted sales of $153.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year sales of $635.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $622.00 million to $646.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $665.17 million, with estimates ranging from $645.87 million to $687.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.15). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CUBE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.54.

CUBE traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,028. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.09. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $35.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. FMR LLC raised its position in CubeSmart by 1,578.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,155,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550,430 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in CubeSmart by 165.5% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,620,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,470 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,949,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 8.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,225,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,503,000 after purchasing an additional 559,895 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in CubeSmart by 122.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 536,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 295,063 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

